George RR Martin says House of the Dragon Season 2 is 'powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching'

Author George RR Martin, known for the A Song of Ice and Fire series of fantasy books, took a break from working on The Winds of Winter to visit London. In a recent blog post, he shared insights into his trip, including meetings with his book publisher and discussions about the Westeros-set stage adaptation. The highlight, however, was a sneak preview of the first two episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2.

According to Martin, the rough cuts of the episodes left a strong impression. He described them as dark, powerful, emotional, and in line with his preferences for dramatic storytelling. The author, though admittedly not objective about adaptations of his work, praised the quality of the upcoming season.

“The highlight of the trip … had to be the sneak preview that [showrunner] Ryan [Condal] gave me of the first two episodes of ‘House of the Dragon,’ Season 2. (Rough cuts, of course).Of course, I am hardly objective when talking about anything based on my own work… but I have to say, I thought both episodes were just great. (And they are not even finished yet.) Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did.) Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart rending. Just the sort of thing I like. (What can I say? I was weaned on Shakespeare, and love the tragedies and history plays best of all.)," wrote Martin.

During his visit, Martin spent two days with showrunner Ryan Condal and the writing staff, discussing the potential third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon. While HBO has not officially renewed the series beyond Season 2, Martin previously stated his belief that four full seasons, each with 10 episodes, are necessary to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons narrative.

The discussions, according to Martin, were lively and productive, though he acknowledged that two days were not enough to cover the extensive material. Despite the uncertainty of future seasons, his positive outlook and excitement for the series' direction suggest a commitment to delivering a comprehensive and engaging narrative.

Martin also expressed his awe at touring the London set of House of the Dragon, which had been delayed by the Writers Guild of America strike. He specifically commended the Red Keep and Dragonstone sets at Leavesden Studios, describing them as huge, stunning, and remarkably realistic, even compared to the medieval castles he has visited.