Gen V review: The Boys spinoff is raunchy, blood-soaked, & devilishly entertaining

Gen V, the devilishly entertaining spinoff from the twisted minds behind The Boys, doesn't just break boundaries — it gleefully smashes them with a sledgehammer of dark humour and mind-bending action. Nestled between The Boys' third and fourth seasons, this series propels us into the world of Godolkin University, where young supes-to-be battle it out in a blood-soaked college experience unlike any other. It's a rollercoaster ride through a carnival of chaos, and we are all invited.

The blood-drenched saga begins with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), whose introduction to her powers involves an uncomfortably graphic family reunion and a lot of crimson splatter. If you've ever wondered about the worst possible timing for discovering your blood can be turned into weaponry, Gen V has you covered. From that jaw-dropping opener, it's clear that creators Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg are determined to maintain The Boys' reputation for pushing the envelope.

Marie's journey takes her to the hallowed halls of Godolkin University, where she joins a colorful cast of aspiring superheroes, each with their own peculiar abilities and quirks. There's Luke (Patrick Schwarzenegger, indeed), who can set himself on fire and is the undisputed champion of the school's all-important leaderboard. Then there's shapeshifter Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor), metal-bender Andre (Chance Perdomo), mind-bending empath Cate (Maddie Phillips), miniaturising Emma (Lizzie Broadway), and obligatory mean girl Justine (Maia Jae Bastidas). Together, they stumble upon a web of mysteries involving Luke's supposedly deceased brother, a shadowy facility known as The Woods, and the ever-corrupt Vought.

In Gen V, the creators seamlessly weave themes of power, media influence, race, class, and identity into the fabric of the story. Marie's struggle to climb the ranks in a world where privilege dictates success is both poignant and relatable. Meanwhile, non-binary character Jordan's ability to change sex is a metaphorical rollercoaster through the complexities of identity. Emma's unique talent — shrinking herself through a rather unconventional method — offers a dark commentary on societal pressures and self-destructive behaviour.

But beyond its social commentary, Gen V is a clever concoction of supernatural mayhem. While the character work isn't quite at its zenith yet, with some players feeling like they are still finding their superhero identities, there's promise of deeper exploration in future seasons.

Gen V strikes a careful balance between laugh-out-loud comedy and biting social commentary, much like its predecessor, The Boys. It challenges the genre's conventions while providing a fresh perspective on the superhero mythos. The show's creators have succeeded in expanding the universe of The Boys while crafting a narrative that stands on its own. I admit I was a little sceptical of the series, suspecting it might be an attempt to capitalise on the success of the original series.

In a world filled with cookie-cutter superhero series, Gen V dares to be different. It's a raucous, blood-soaked symphony of satire and spectacle, offering a fresh perspective on the superhero genre. So, as we eagerly await the return of The Boys and prepare to guard our prostates, don't forget to keep an eye on Gen V — it might just be the superhero show you never knew you craved.

