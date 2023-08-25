Friends writer exposes dark reality of show's actors: They were unhappy to be...

Despite its complex legacy and accusations of lack of diversity, Friends is one of the most iconic sitcoms ever made. The camaraderie, humour, and relatable experiences of the six New York-based friends captured the hearts of millions around the world. Yet, behind the scenes of this beloved sitcom, it appears there was a different tale unfolding. Patty Lin, a former television writer has pulled back the curtain on her challenging tenure within the Friends universe in her forthcoming memoir, End Credits: How I Broke Up With Hollywood.

Friends' cheery facade masks a darker truth?

Known for Breaking Bad, Freaks and Geeks, and Desperate Housewives, Lin's narrative reveals a side of the Friends writers' room that contrasts sharply with the show's image as a bright and sunny sitcom. She opens up about the cliquish dynamics among the writing staff, describing it as more pronounced than any other show she had worked on.

Joining the show in its seventh season, Lin found herself in an environment where she was the sole person of colour in the writers' room. Table reads, a customary part of TV production, proved to be a testing ground for Lin's endurance. While the series' stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc gathered with production teams to read through episode scripts, the initial excitement faded quickly for Lin.

Why were Friends stars unhappy during table reads?

Lin recounts that the actors appeared discontented, seeking opportunities beyond the confines of the well-established show. Lin's experience was compounded by her perception that the actors were overly self-focussed, evaluating how each script served their characters individually.

“The actors seemed unhappy to be chained to a tired old show when they could be branching out, and I felt like they were constantly wondering how every given script would specifically serve them. They all knew how to get a laugh, but if they didn’t like a joke, they seemed to deliberately tank it, knowing we’d rewrite it. Dozens of good jokes would get thrown out just because one of them had mumbled the line through a mouthful of bacon," she said.

The writer also sheds light on the contentious nature of post-read discussions, where actors voiced their opinions about scripts with fervor. Lin reflects, "That was occasionally helpful, but overall, these sessions had a dire, aggressive quality that lacked all the levity you’d expect from the making of a sitcom.

