Fox Maxy is 2022 Merata Mita Fellow at Sundance Film Institute

The Sundance Film Institute made a novel move as it announced that Fox Maxy is the recipient for this year’s Merata Mita Fellowship. This only strengthens their work towards acknowledging Indigenous artists.

Fox Maxy is a filmmaker and artist based in San Diego. Her work has screened at BAM CinemaFest, International Film Festival Rotterdam, imagineNATIVE Festival, MoMAs Doc Fortnight, LACMA, AFI Docs and the Camden Film Festival, among other places.

Her first feature film, Watertight, is described as “a collection of interviews about mental health and suicide, interrupted by fake commercials, reality TV parodies, animations and archival footage.”

Bella Hadid has quit drinking for this reason

For those unversed, the fellowship is in honour of the late Merata Mita, one of the first Māori women to write and direct a dramatic feature film, who also served as an advisor and artistic director of the Sundance Institute’s Native Lab from 2000-2009. Through it, Maxy will receive a cash grant and yearlong support, with access to the Sundance Film Festival, strategic and creative services offered by Sundance Institute’s artist programs, and mentorship opportunities. She was also recently recognized at the festival’s Native Forum Celebration, which took place on its bespoke immersive platform The Spaceship.

Box office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is now world's number 6 on all-time rankings

Post split with Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund arrested for public intoxication

This year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival will run through January 30.