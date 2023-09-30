Film extra sues Warner Bros over severe injuries on Batgirl movie set

Film extra Cristina Stanovici recently shared a distressing account of the severe injuries she sustained while working on the Glasgow set of the Batgirl movie. In a candid interview with The Sun newspaper, Stanovici detailed her experience, shedding light on a significant incident that raises questions about safety on film sets and the consequences of accidents in the industry.

The incident occurred during late-night filming in Glasgow's city center. Stanovici, a 5 feet 1 inch tall extra, was performing as a bystander when a motorcycle equipped with cameras, used for capturing cinematic shots, collided with her. The impact was forceful and resulted in severe injuries, including a broken thigh, shin, hip, pelvis, thumb, and a head gash.

In the immediate aftermath of the collision, Stanovici screamed for help and sought the attention of paramedics who were fortunately on-site. She remained on the ground for nearly an hour while medical professionals assessed her condition and provided stabilisation.

Recovery and legal action

Following the accident, Stanovici underwent a long and challenging recovery process, spending three days in intensive care and enduring multiple surgeries. Even after 17 months, she continues to experience pain due to a rod remaining in her leg.

Seeking accountability for the incident, Stanovici has taken legal action by instructing a legal firm to sue Warner Bros, the studio behind the Batgirl movie. The lawsuit aims to address questions regarding safety protocols on set and the responsibility of production companies in preventing accidents like these.

The fate of the Batgirl movie

Despite the completion of filming and high expectations surrounding the $90 million production, the Batgirl movie faced an unexpected turn of events. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav decided to scrap the film, reportedly due to poor reviews from test screenings. This decision surprised fans and left the cast, including Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser, in a state of uncertainty.

