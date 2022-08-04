'Batgirl', Nicolas Cage's 'Superman Lives', Quentin Tarantino's debut movie & other unreleased films

Warner Bros made a shocking decision recently when it scrapped the 'Batgirl' movie. Earlier, it was not clear as to where the film will see its release -- theatres on HBO Max. But a new regime had come into place after the Warner Bros and Discovery merger and the new President and CEO David Zaslav saw fit to abandon the $90 million budgeted movie altogether. The film's principal photography was nearly finished. As per reports, the reception to test screenings was mixed but that has been fixed for many movies by reshoots. As per a Deadline reporter Justin Kroll, a rival studio's exec called the decision 'unprecedented'. The studio is being criticised for shelving a superhero movie that stars a Latina superhero -- a first for DC Films.

But 'Batgirl' is not the first film to be abandoned by a major studio as several other big screen projects, in pre-production, different stages of production and even after production, have also disappeared before seeing the light of day. Here is a list of BLANK such movies that were cancelled midway due to a variety of different reasons.