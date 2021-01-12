Fans want Johnny Depp back in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' as they gather 400k votes and plus in petition

After finding himself in a spot courtesy his divorce battle and now ‘abuse’ claims by his ex-wife, support for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is gaining momentum. In online voting to reinstate Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ fans have come together and voted for the star on change.org.

In massive support for the actor, 400k votes have been counted and continues to grow to get Johnny Depp back in the franchise.

Johnny Depp has been losing big films owing to his cases against Amber Heard. In the most recent, Depp lost a libel suit against a UK paper after they called him a “wife-beater” basis the claims of Amber Heard. Johnny Depp lost the libel case. Post that, he has had to walk out of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film and not cast for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

As of now, there are two Pirates of the Caribbean movies in development, and the makers have decided to not cast Johnny Depp. At least one of the films follows the original plotline while another is a spin-off that stars Margot Robbie.

For a while now, Johnny Depp's fans have been asking movie studios to recast the actor. Whether the studios decide to bring back Depp on the insistence of his fans is still to be seen.