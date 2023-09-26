Expend4bles bombs in box office debut, While The Nun II maintains grip

Over the weekend, Expendables 4, stylised as Expend4bles, had its opening in theatres. The film, part of the Jason Statham-fronted franchise, earned just $8.3 million, making it the weakest opening in the series. It narrowly missed surpassing The Nun II, which maintained its top position at the September box office. The movie, produced by Lionsgate and Millennium and financed by Millennium, was shown in 3,400 theatres across the United States, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Initial estimates predicted an opening in the range of $15 million, but the film fell short of that mark.

Expendables 4 marks the return of the franchise after nearly a decade since the release of The Expendables 3 in 2014. In its opening weekend, the third installment grossed $15.8 million and eventually reached a global box office total of $214 million. The franchise began in 2010 with an opening of $35 million and followed up in 2014 with an opening of $28 million. Combined, the first three Expendables films have generated an impressive $800 million in global box office revenue.

The movie brings back familiar faces like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. It also introduces new cast members, including Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. The film's official synopsis hints at a fresh approach, with new team members bringing new styles and tactics to the table.

While Expendables 4 struggled, The Nun II continued to perform well at the box office. In its third weekend, the horror sequel added an estimated $8.4 million to its domestic earnings, pushing its total to nearly $70 million. Globally, the film is set to cross the $200 million mark, once again underscoring the enduring popularity of the horror genre.

Other notable films at the box office include Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice, which has earned $25 million after its second weekend, and Denzel Washington's Equalizer 3, which broke the $80 million mark domestically. Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, maintained its presence in the top five, adding $3.2 million to reach a global gross of $1.41 billion, with $630 million coming from the domestic box office.

