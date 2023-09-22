Expend4bles movie review: Sylvester Stallone's film is more fizzle than sizzle

Expend4bles movie review: I've never been particularly enamoured with the Expendables movies, but I must admit there's something oddly comforting about their presence in our cinematic landscape. They offer a window into a bygone era of gleefully over-the-top, nostalgia-driven action flicks, like a treasure chest of cheesy one-liners and explosive showdowns from the '80s and '90s. With this in mind, I approached Expend4bles, the fourth installment in Sylvester Stallone's action-hero extravaganza, with a mix of curiosity and hope, seeking that familiar adrenaline-fueled escapism. Little did I know that what awaited me would be more disillusionment than excitement.

The film kicks off with a promising premise, as the titular team of mercenaries is dispatched to Libya on a mission to thwart the theft of nuclear warheads by the enigmatic Ocelot, a shadowy antagonist with world-altering ambitions. It's a classic action setup, seemingly tailor-made for delivering explosive set pieces and witty one-liners that should crackle with humor. Unfortunately, the plot quickly swerves off course, like a GPS navigating a detour into the Bermuda Triangle, and the one-liners turn out to be more cringe-worthy than clever.

One of Expend4bles' most glaring missteps is its baffling reliance on lackluster visual effects. It's as if the filmmakers decided to raid the bargain bin for special effects, opting for green screens and CGI that leave action sequences looking like they belong in a budget video game. Car chases become pixelated chaos, and characters appear to be trapped in a glitch-ridden virtual world.

As for the performances, even the star-studded cast can't rescue this sinking ship. Jason Statham, a magnet of charisma in his own right, is saddled with dialogue that feels like it was pieced together during a lunch break. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's presence seems more like an attempt at stunt casting than a genuine addition to the ensemble.

Yet, amid the mediocrity, a few shining moments emerge. Megan Fox and Iko Uwais rise above the script's limitations with engaging performances. Fox injects some much-needed charisma into the proceedings, despite starting off as a rather one-dimensional "crazy lady" stereotype. Uwais, a martial arts master, dazzles with choreography that's as breathtaking as it is acrobatic. Tony Jaa also impresses.

Still, these bright spots are like distant stars in a cinematic galaxy filled with dark matter. The script appears more interested in crass humour and shock value than in delivering a compelling story. The one-liners that should have been sharp and memorable feel like they were recycled from a '90s action movie reject bin.

While the action sequences do offer occasional relief from the chaos, they can't entirely salvage the film. Explosions and gunfights abound, but they often get lost in a sea of gratuitous violence that pushes the boundaries of taste. It's as if the filmmakers were trying to see just how far they could stretch the limits of shock, losing sight of the story and character development in the process.

In the end, Expend4bles leaves me with mixed feelings. As someone who's never been a fervent fan of the franchise, this installment feels like a missed opportunity to recapture the magic that once made The Expendables a guilty pleasure for action aficionados. It's like ordering a gourmet meal and receiving a cold, soggy sandwich instead.

