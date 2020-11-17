Emma Corin reveals playing Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown' was hard

While we might be loving what Emma Corrin has done to the role of late Princess Diana on the recently released season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’, it wasn’t very easy for the actress to step into the Royal’s shoes.

In the November issue of Glamour UK, Emma Corin revealed one particularly harrowing tale that took place at the end of two months’ filming on location in Spain.

Emma Corin said, “I’m asthmatic and I had been ill for a while with a bad cough. I had to film a scene in a freezing-cold swimming pool, with the kids playing William and Harry.”

The scene was the “hardest” to film, she added, because she was “genuinely keeping myself alive treading water, and also keeping five-year-old ‘Harry’ alive, as we found out he couldn’t swim!”

Emma Corrin was meant to fly back to the UK that night but stopped at a hospital before the flight to get some antibiotics. It all turned serious after the doctor said that she couldn’t fly at the time as her oxygens levels were very low. ‘The Crown’ star was then hospitalised.

