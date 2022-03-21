'Emily in Paris' actress cast in Netflix's 'The Crown' season 5

We will soon be seeing ‘Emily in Paris’ actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in Netflix’s popular show ‘The Crown’ as the makers ready the project for its forthcoming season release.

Playing Sylvie Grateu in Emily in Paris, the actress will be seen in a new role in season five of The Crown.

'The Crown' will next focus on tumultuous events in the 1990s, when the headlines were dominated by the collapsing marriages of three of the Queen’s four children, and even a fire at Windsor Castle. There’s going to be more drama and scandal that rocked the British crown during that time.

Speaking on her role in The Crown, Philippine said, “It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it. Every episode is like a little film on its own. It’s crazily well written.”

Among other new names added to the cast of The Crown season five are Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Jonny Lee Miller as British Prime Minister John Major.