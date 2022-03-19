Simon Rex declined $70,000 bribe by UK tabloids to say he slept with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan have been dealing with the tabloids ever since they got engaged, and in the past, the Royal couple has blacklisted some of the major news outlets of the UK, to stop them from spreading distorted, fake stories about them.



Now, actor Simon Rex, who has been in the news for his celebrated role in 'Red Rocket', has revealed, how he was offered a bribe from unnamed British tabloids to lie about his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate to charities in Ukraine



UK tabloids offered him $70,000 to claim he had slept with Markle, with whom he appeared in a 2005 episode of the sitcom 'Cut'.



“I was broke as fuck! I really needed the money,” Rex told The Guardian. “But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that.” He also admitted that their bond didn’t go beyond a friendly lunch.



Further, he also shared how Markle reached out to him with a sweet note where she thanked him after he denied a request from U.K. tabloids.

Harry and Meghan Markle's long-standing feud with the media



''It’s nice to know there are still good people.'' The actor added that he had the letter framed in his home in Joshua Tree, California.



Previously, Rex had opened up about the same in a 2020 interview on an episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, where he said, ''We just hung out one time because we did a TV show together,” he said while making it clear they never dated. "She was someone that I met on a

TV show and we met for lunch and that was the extent of it.”