Dwayne Johnson set to portray MMA legend Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is gearing up for a captivating transformation as he is all set to step into the shoes of mixed martial arts icon Mark Kerr for an upcoming film titled The Smashing Machine, helmed by filmmaker Benny Safdie.

A24, the production house behind the anticipated project, confirmed the casting news in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

"Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honoured to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life," A24's Noah Sacco said in a statement.

The 51-year-old actor will be delving into the highs and lows of the MMA fighter's life during his prime in 2000. The film will also explore Kerr's addiction battle, which led to an overdose.

Kerr earned the nickname "The Smashing Machine" because of his aggressive fighting style. He has secured over two dozen MMA titles and has earned recognition as a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and a World Vale Tudo Championship winner.

The MMA legend's journey was previously chronicled in a 2002 HBO documentary of the same name.

Johnson's roster of his upcoming projects includes a diverse lineup. He will feature next in sequels like Jungle Cruise 2, Red Notice 2 and Fast X: Part 2 along with Disney's live-action remake of Moana.

Safdie has previously worked with his brother Josh Safdie as the co-director of Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler, and Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson. The Smashing Machine will be Safdie's first solo project as both writer and director.