'Dune' producer might sue Warner Bros. for HBO Max deal

Production company Legendary Entertainment is set to take legal action against Warner Bros. over the studio’s decision to send its movies to HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical release. Read about the deal here.

The production company has co-financed ‘Dune’ and ‘Godzilla vs Kong’. It has financed a significant portion of Timothee Chalamet starrer ‘Dune’ which cost roughly $175 million, and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ which cost $160 million. They, however, claim that they were out of the finalisation process involved with the distribution announcement.

Earlier, Warner Bros had announced that they will send 17 films, all of its 2021 slate to theatres along with HBO Max streaming service.

'Tenet' box office: Christopher Nolan's film crosses Rs 4 crore mark in first weekend

Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. have frequently collaborated. They earlier collaborated for Christopher Nolan directed ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy or ‘The Hangover’ movies and the ‘Godzilla’ franchise.

Meanwhile, ‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve is also said to be disappointed with the HBO Max plan and would prefer a traditional theatrical release for his movie.

Christopher Nolan disappointed with Warner Bros. over HBO max deal

As for theatrical release dates, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is slated for debut on May 21, 2021. ‘Dune’ is slated to open on October 1.