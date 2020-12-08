'Tenet' box office: Christopher Nolan's film crosses Rs 4 crore mark in first weekend

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ released in India over the weekend. The film has clocked opening weekend collections of Rs 4.25 crore in India according to trade website Box Office India and is expected to finish at around ₹Rs 10 crore.

Starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, the film collected Rs 1.2 crore on Friday, after which it collected Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 1.6 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Trade website Box Office India had earlier said certain IMAX screenings even managed full capacity in some of these theatres with metros such as Mumbai and Bengaluru notching up the best response.

Termed as the litmus test for film business in India, ‘Tenet’ sets the stage for the other big Hollywood release later this month, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

Meanwhile, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas had said on the film’s opening, “Big films like Tenet will increase occupancy and garner footfalls and would further provide a great out-of-home experience for our patrons who were forced to stay in the confines of their homes for months.”