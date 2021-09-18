'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve says 'cut and paste' format in Marvel films have turned viewers into zombies

Recently, 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve reportedly said that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produces too many 'cut and paste' movies.



The Canadian filmmaker, who is best known for 'Arrival' and 'Blade Runner 2049', was asked about the MCU and the future of blockbuster movies in Hollywood by a global news publication.

"Perhaps the problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a 'cut and paste' of others. Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit… But big and expensive movies of great value there are many today. I don't feel capable of being pessimistic at all," Villeneuve said.



Villeneuve also talked about his own artistic process, saying, "Just think of the golden age of Hollywood to see that commercial films can make a different artistic proposal and, therefore, political. I have never felt like a loss or an impediment to have a generous budget to do what I wanted to do. Upside down."



In the past, too, the director has criticised MCU's lack of creativity in films and called it a 'factory'. "If we're talking about Marvel, the thing is, all these films are made from the same mold... Some filmmakers can add a little color to it, but they're all cast in the same factory. It doesn't take anything away from the movies, but they are formatted," he had said.

Villeneuve is also currently on the press tour for his upcoming remake of the sci-fi classic 'Dune' starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. The film premiered at the recently concluded Venice film festival.