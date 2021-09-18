Ryan Reynolds' message to India: Hollywood is now mimicking Bollywood; we have no shame

On Thursday, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds shared a video-recorded message for his Indian fans.

The video was released via 20th Century Studios India's YouTube account, where the actor joked about how Hollywood is now shamelessly mimicking Bollywood and urged his fans to watch his latest offering, 'Free Guy'.

"Hello India. My new movie 'Free Guy' has a guy named 'Guy' who is quite the Romeo, a girl who is out of his league, a crazy villain, some insane action and, of course, dancing. If you are wondering if Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood now, well, the answer is yes. We have no shame. No shame at all," the actor said.



Ryan Reynolds' 'Free Guy' also features Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi in crucial roles, and has released in India on September 17.

The sci-fi adventure comedy released in two languages in India: English and Hindi.

Check out the full video here: