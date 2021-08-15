Is Disney planning for a ‘Free Guy’ sequel? Ryan Reynolds reacts

Ryan Reynolds is such a free guy these days and by that, we mean his latest movie, 'Free Guy'.

Recently, the 'Deadpool' actor confirmed that Disney is planning for a sequel to his recently released movie 'Free Guy'.



Taking to Twitter, Reynolds wrote along with a GIF, “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo! #irony,”

Seemingly confirming the news, 20th Century Studios then retweeted Reynolds’ tweet, Director Shawn Levy also quote tweeted Reynolds’ message, adding, “Yuuuuuuuup.”



While no additional information was given. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theatres in July 2020. However, it was pushed back due to the pandemic and finally hit theatres recently. The film is performing well and has got a good response from the critics and audience alike.



As per Variety, the movie is projected to top the domestic box office this weekend with an estimated $26 million.



The sci-fi action comedy follows the story of a Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually an NPC (non-player character) inside a brutal, open-world video game, subsequently deciding to become the hero of the story, by saving his friends from getting deleted by the game’s creator.