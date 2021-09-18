Elizabeth Banks, David Wain to work on musical 'Where the Fore Are We'?

Hollywood actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks is joining forces with director David Wain for the upcoming musical venture 'Wet Hot American Summer'.



As per reports, the musical will be produced by Banks and the script has been co-written by David Wain, Zach Reino and Jess McKenna.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli stepping down as T20 captain is all-hearts

"After a crash landing leaves the passengers and crew of a commercial flight stranded for three months, the story follows members of this makeshift community who begin to put together a production of a Shakespearean play to keep themselves occupied, despite their captain trying to focus them on getting rescued," the synopsis reads.



Elizabeth Banks is producing the musical feature through her Brownstone Productions along with partners Max Handelman and David Wain.

Also read: Jennifer Aniston admits Friends reunion was 'brutal' and more emotional than expected