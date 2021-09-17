Jennifer Aniston admits Friends reunion was 'brutal' and more emotional than expected

Jennifer Aniston recently spoke about the filming experience of ‘Friends’ reunion which most would agree was more emotional than expected.

Jennifer said, "Going back there, it's nostalgic in a way that's kind of also a little melancholy, you know, because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, some easy and some not so easy for each of us... It was brutal, and also you can't turn it off.”

"There's cameras everywhere and I can't stop crying... There was a period where we were all kind of in a puddle. Maybe David didn't [cry], I don't think we broke David. But even LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy... Even he got a little misty," she continued.

The six co-stars reunited for a special, unscripted episode where they revisited their time on the show.

"I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated," Aniston said.

"Because in your mind, you think, 'Oh, this will be really fun to time travel.' It turns out, oh, ouch – it's kind of hard to time travel. Because you're going back to a time and mind you it is when I say the set was put back exactly, it was the exact same everything. Down to the little tchotchkes on the shelf and little tiny things that had been in a storage space for this whole time. All of a sudden, here you are. And, you know, 16 years, a lot has gone on for each of us."