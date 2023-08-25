Drew Barrymore's stalker who went 'door-to-door' looking for her, arrested

Drew Barrymore has had a tough time dealing with strangers who behave like weird fans. One such episode was when a man tried approaching her during her chat show in New York. He came running towards her while she was on stage. The actress had to be taken off stage for the same. New reports suggest that she faced a similar and more harrowing episode as the same man (claiming to be a fan) was arrested as he went “door to door telling area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence”.

Southampton Chief of Police James Kiernan confirmed to Variety that the man identified as Chad Busto was “temporarily detained” and questioned before being released after a thorough investigation.

The stalker first interrupted her event

The same stalker had interrupted her event as he approached her onstage while she was busy interviewing actor-musician Renee Rapp. At the time, he was heard yelling her name. Being her polite self, Drew responded, “Oh my God, yes? Hi!” WATCH VIRAL VIDEO here

The stalker then went looking for her residence

The man then continued, “I’m Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am. I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.” Drew was escorted off stage as Renee sprung to action and took her away. After some time elapsed, the two returned to the stage and resumed their conversation. They were discussing Renee’s recently released debut album, Snow Angel.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.