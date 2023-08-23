WATCH viral video: Drew Barrymore escorted off stage after a man ran towards her mid-show

In a shocking episode, Drew Barrymore had to be escorted off the stage in New York City as a man tried to interrupt the actor during her interview with actor-singer Renee Rapp. A video of the incident has now gone viral as a person is seen shouting Drew’s name and approaching the stage while she was talking to Renee about her career. In the viral video, Drew can be seen visibly shaken as the man yells that he needed to see her. The security guards are seen surrounding Drew Barrymore as she’s escorted off the stage.

In the video, Drew Barrymore and Renee are seen shocked by the interruption. It was Renee’s quick thinking that helped as she put her arm around the actress and started walking her off the stage.

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023 ×

A source quoted in a report by Insider said, "At first I thought it was a planned guest because Drew was so warm and excited to see him. But then we saw Reneé kick into protective mode. Then he said his name and started to get more aggressive so we all realised something was off."

It was all over soon

After the chaos subsided, the two returned to their seats and resumed the chat show.