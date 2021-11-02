'Don't Look Up' new stills: Ever seen Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence grocery shopping?

Unseen still from the upcoming film ‘Don't Look Up’ is out and it features Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Timothée Chalamet going grocery shopping.

An upcoming comedy film by director Adam Mckay, it follows a pair of astronomers who go on a media tour to warn the population about an impending comet that will destroy the planet.

In the released still, the trio look casually dressed with a somewhat messy grocery aisle by their sides.

In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play the astronomers who have to convince Meryl Streep's US President, and the stacked supporting cast includes Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Melanie Lynskey, Ron Perlman, Michael Chiklis, Tyler Perry, and Ariana Grande.

Also read: 'GoT' actor Richard has this to say about his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra

Also read: Not Marvel or James Bond, this is the highest-grossing film of 2021

Produced by Netflix, this is the first time Adam is coming back to features after 2018 ‘Vice’ that had Christian Bale in the leading role.

Also read: China box office: 'No Time To Die' has a mediocre report amid COVID shutdown