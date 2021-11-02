China box office: 'No Time To Die' has a mediocre report card amid COVID-19 cinema shutdown

The latest James Bond installment ‘No Time To Die’ might not be doing as well as expected of it at the box office but is staying afloat. The film’s Chinese box office collections were $28.2 million in its debut over the weekend.

This comes after several provinces across China have prompted shutdown owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases currently.

James Bond installment 'No Time to Die' left China’s box office stirred but not especially shaken with a debut over the weekend. In all, over 13 per cent of Chinese screens were non-operational for the weekend. Since the government is keen on blocking the rise of the cases, it is expected that more screens across more number of provinces will be further shut down. Also read: Diwali clash averted: Salman Khan moves 'Antim: The Final Truth' ahead

Also: Diwali special: Not just India, these countries also celebrate the festival

Also, the Bond franchise has never been a powerful player in the Chinese market. Earlier, ‘Spectre’ earned $83.5 million and ‘Skyfall’ earned $59 million back in 2012.