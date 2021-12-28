'Don't Look Up' BTS podcast series in development

‘The Last Movie Ever Made’, a podcast series is in development and it will give a behind-the-scenes look at writer-director Adam Mckay’s recently released film ‘Don’t Look Up’. It will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first instalment on January 7, 2022.

Not only will the podcast explore the film’s production process but also feature an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film’s stellar star cast will feature on the podcast including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan and Himesh Patel. Read our review of the film here

The podcast’s logline reads: “In early 2020, Adam McKay set out to make a comedy. It was meant to make fun of, and point to, the forces stopping us from saving ourselves from climate change. 2020, of course, had other plans. This is what happened when a cast and crew came together to make a disaster comedy, while living through a series of very uncomedic disasters.”

‘Don’t Look Up’ had a limited theatrical release on December 10 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

