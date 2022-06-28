'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' director Sam Raimi on John Krasinski's casting as Reed Richards

Sam Raimi, the director behind the 'Evil Dead' and Tobey Maguire-led 'Spider-Man' franchises, made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this year's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. The film is one of the biggest movies of the year and was also received well by critics.

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch's titular Master of Mystic Arts, the film feature multiple MCU characters, old and new. Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch was the supervillain of the movie, who single-handedly caused a threat to the existence of the multiverse.

Xochitl Gomez played America Chavez and Benedict Wong reprised Strange's trusty friend and Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Also Read: Bryan Cranston says returning as Walter White in 'Better Call Saul' was 'surreal'. Here's why

In addition to those, the film also featured multiple cameos, including the secret superhero team, the Illuminati, which was made up of Captain Carter (Haley Atwell), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau or Captain Marvel, Anson Mount as Blackagar Boltagon or Black Bolt, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier or Professor X, and John Krasinski as Reed Richards of Mr Fantastic.

It is another matter that Wanda also set her eyes upon the Earth-818, where the Illuminati existed, and killed all of them.

Krasinski had long been rumoured to be MCU's Reed Richards. Disney acquired Marvel properties like X-Men and Fantastic Four, and they all could now come under the MCU umbrella.

In the official audio commentary of the movie, Raimi explains how the casting came to be. "It's so funny that [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] cast John because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be. And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.' I've always really enjoyed all of his performances," he said.

It is not known if Krasinski's stint as Reed will be limited to this cameo or will extend to the inevitable 'Fantastic Four' movie.

