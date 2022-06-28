Bryan Cranston says returning as Walter White in 'Better Call Saul' was 'surreal'. Here's why

The end of the 'Breaking Bad' spinoff prequel series 'Better Call Saul' is near. The second part of the sixth and final season of the show will begin airing on July 11. In one or more of the final six episodes, the two lead characters of the parent series, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, will also return, perhaps through cameos, and fans cannot keep calm.

Bryan Cranston, the actor who won loads of accolades for his performance as chemistry-teacher-turned-drug-kingpin in 'Breaking Bad', has spoken about how he and Paul filmed their scenes in 'Better Call Saul'. Cranston called the experience "surreal" while speaking to Radio Times.

"Aaron Paul and I, we had to coordinate our schedules to make sure we were available when they were in production. So a year ago, April, is when we shot it. And because it was a separate section of us shooting the scene, I don't know what actual episode it's in. Because it wasn't done in order," he said.

He added, "We were flown into New Mexico secretly and they created this shroud of privacy – we were sent right away to an Airbnb house that we were not allowed to leave. There was all this stuff going on, it was exciting! But also a secret and we kept it secret for a year. … And then when 'Better Call Saul' premiered they announced it, and Aaron and I said, 'Oh, well, I guess we can talk about it now!'”

'Better Call Saul' tells the origin story of Saul Goodman, one of the supporting characters in 'Breaking Bad' played by Bob Odenkirk. Odenkirk returned to play the role in the show. Several other characters like Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) were also brought back.

