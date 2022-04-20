Bob Odenkirk honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

`Better Call Saul` star Bob Odenkirk is the latest celebrity to be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.



He got his name set in stone on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter informed. Bob's star was placed next to the one belonging to his `Breaking Bad` co-star Bryan Cranston.



His co-stars Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando marked their presence at Bob`s felicitation ceremony.



'Better Call Saul' creator Vince Gilligan and writer Peter Gould also attended the ceremony. A few months ago, Bob was in the headlines after suffering a heart attack and collapsing while shooting for `Better Call Saul`.