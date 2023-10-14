Disney's Prom Pact viral clip exposes Hollywood's use of digital extras

When Disney released the romantic comedy Prom Pact on its platforms in late March, it seemed like just another teen-oriented TV film with modest fanfare. However, seven months later, the movie found itself at the centre of a viral storm for all the wrong reasons.

The controversy began when a clip from the film's opening pep rally scene made its way to X. In a fleeting moment, the clip exposed a curious sight – unrealistic-looking digital humans enthusiastically cheering alongside real background actors in the bleachers.

But what's the real issue here? The viral clip resonated with a much larger and pressing concern in Hollywood – the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. At its core, the strike revolves around the fear that actors' likenesses could be recreated digitally without their proper consent and fair compensation. Background actors, in particular, are concerned that their work, which might typically span days or weeks on a production, could be reduced to a mere day if studios decide to digitally insert their likenesses into scenes.

One key detail here is that the characters in the controversial shot were not recreated using AI-scanned actors, but rather through other VFX techniques. These digital extras were the result of the work of CG artists. Surprisingly, Disney has remained tight-lipped and has not offered an official comment on the matter.