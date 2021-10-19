Disney announces delay in Marvel films release date for 2022 and 2023

Disney announced a major rejig of release dates as it delayed six different Marvel movies and removed the release dates of two others.

This is not the first time as the pandemic forced a lot of shows and films to reschedule. While shows like ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ kicked off on time, ‘Black Widow’ was released from 2020 and arrived in July. This was followed by ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ in September.

There is also 'Eternals' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (a Sony release) that have November and December release dates for the year.

Meanwhile, the rejig has happened for MCU’s 2022 and 2023 slate. The rescheduling will happen for Marvels’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. Once planned for March 2022, it has now moved to May 6, 2022. That was the date for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which will now be released on July 8, 2022. This means that ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will now come on November 11, 2022.

'The Marvels' will now hit the February 17, 2023 date while 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' was also delayed and is now planned for July 28, 2023.

Two untitled Marvel movies in 2023 have been pulled from the calendar, while one has been rescheduled to November 3, 2023. It was previously slated for one week after, on November 10.