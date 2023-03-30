Deadpool 3: Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams to return as Dopinder and Blind Al

Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams will return for the third Deadpool movie, sources confirmed to Deadline. They will join Ryan Reynolds in the film that marks the series' entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both actors have been regulars in the franchise since the very first film. While Soni plays the role of a taxi driver and a fan of Deadpool called Dopinder, Uggams essays Blind Al, the blind roommate of Wade Wilson (Deadpool's real name) and the closest to a mother he has in his life. Both characters bring comedic relief and emotional depth to the movies. They also provide a balance to the film's over-the-top action and irreverent humour, and serve as a reminder that even in a world of superheroes and villains, real people exist.

Also Read: Succession star Matthew Macfadyen joins Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3

Dopinder becomes entangled in Deadpool's world of crime-fighting and vigilante justice. He initially seemed like a throwaway character, but in the second film in particular, he became an increasingly important part of Merc With a Mouth's family. His awkwardness and comedic timing provide some much-needed levity in the midst of the action and violence. He also serves as a sort of moral compass for Deadpool, reminding him of the importance of doing the right thing even in the face of overwhelming odds.

Blind Al, on the other hand, is a cantankerous and sarcastic presence in Deadpool's life, constantly keeping him in check with her wit and wisdom.

Deadpool 3 brings back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

The news of Jackman's Wolverine return was surprising and yet not really surprising at the same time. Jackman so utterly owned the role of Wolverine that Disney clearly did not want him to let go. Debuting in X-Men in 2000, his casting was criticised as Wolverine in comics is a short man, which Jackman was not. But he soon proved detractors wrong, and gave one of the best superhero performances throughout, particularly in Logan. Disney perhaps wants to go safe with the casting of one of the most important mutants.

Also Read: Deadpool 3 to begin filming in London this spring

Deadpool and Wolverine in comics have always played off well against each other, with the Merc with a Mouth often annoying the hell out of Wolverine, who is more gruff and serious. This should also be fun because Jackman and Reynolds share a great friendship that should translate nicely to the screen (if the film is something like a buddy comedy, that is).

Deadpool 3 will release on November 8, 2024

WATCH WION LIVE HERE