Succession star Matthew Macfadyen joins Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3

English actor Matthew Macfadyen, currently best known for playing the role of Tom Wambsgans in HBO's Succession, has joined Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the cast of the third Deadpool movie, unofficially titled Deadpool 3. The news was first reported by Deadline. It is not known yet what character Macfayden will essay in the first R-Rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even if it will be a villain or a protagonist. Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy, who also helmed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project. We know another British star Emma Corrin has already signed up for Deadpool 3 in a villainous role.

Who is Matthew Macfadyen?

An English actor, Macfadyen was born on October 17, 1974, in Norfolk, England. His film career began in 2002 with a small role in Enigma, followed by his breakthrough performance as Mr. Darcy in the 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, for which he received a BAFTA nomination. He has also appeared in films such as Robin Hood, Frost/Nixon, and Anna Karenina.

Also Read: Deadpool 3 to begin filming in London this spring

Deadpool 3 teams up Deadpool and Wolverine

Apart from Reynolds' titular mutant anti-hero, also brings back Jackman as Wolverine after 2017's Logan. In a recent interview Reynolds and Jackman revealed how the team-up came to be. It all began with Reynolds approaching Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige after Disney's takeover of Fox was complete to find out about the fate of his R-Rated franchise.

“I got Kevin to talk what, if anything, the future holds for Deadpool in that transaction. The subject was coming up in the meeting about if we could find a way to do a Deadpool-Wolverine pairing. It wasn’t possible then. For this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting," Reynolds told Variety.

Deadpool 3 releases on November 4, 2024.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE