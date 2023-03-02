Deadpool 3 to begin filming in London this spring

The third film in the Deadpool franchise will go on floors this spring, reported Collider. The film is the first of the series to be set under the MCU umbrella and apart from Ryan Reynolds' titular mutant anti-hero, also brings back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine after 2017's Logan. As per the publication, the film will begin shooting on May 1 in London, United Kingdom as opposed to Vancouver in Canada, where the first two films were shot. With this Shawn Levy directorial, the Deadpool franchise will continue to be R-Rated, despite being a part of MCU.

In a recent interview Reynolds and Jackman revealed how the team-up came to be. It all began with Reynolds approaching Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige after Disney's takeover of Fox was complete to find out about the fate of his R-Rated franchise.

“I got Kevin to talk what, if anything, the future holds for Deadpool in that transaction. The subject was coming up in the meeting about if we could find a way to do a Deadpool-Wolverine pairing. It wasn’t possible then. For this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting," Reynolds told Variety.

Deadpool 3 will be Wolverine and Deadpool buddy movie

The news was surprising and yet not really surprising at the same time. Jackman so utterly owned the role of Wolverine that Disney did not want him to let go. Debuting in X-Men in 2000, his casting was criticised as Wolverine in comics is a short man, which Jackman was not. But he soon proved detractors wrong, and gave one of the best superhero performances throughout, particularly in Logan. Disney perhaps wants to go safe with the casting of one of the most important mutants. We also saw Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', who might or might not return in other movies.

Deadpool and Wolverine in comics have always played off well against each other, with the Merc with a Mouth often annoying the hell out of Wolverine, who is more gruff and serious. This should also be fun because Jackman and Reynolds share a great friendship that should translate nicely to the screen (if the film is something like a buddy comedy, that is).

