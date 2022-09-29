'Deadpool 3' director on Hugh Jackman's comeback as Wolverine: 'This news has been burning a hole in my lips'

On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds took the internet by storm when he announced, in his own unique way, that Hugh Jackman will come back as Wolverine in the third 'Deadpool' movie. Jackman was hardly in the frame, and hardly seemed to care. To Reynolds' request as to whether Jackman will be in 'Deadpool 3', Jackman, almost noncommittally, said, "Yeah, sure, Ryan." The fans, of course, went crazy with joy. Jackman had denied he will reprise Wolverine again and James Mangold's 'Logan' was meant to be his final film as the character. In another video later, both Reynolds and Jackman, sitting together this time, explained how the mutant is alive and can rub shoulders with Deadpool in the movie.

Now, Shawn Levy, the director of 'Deadpool 3' has responded to the news, saying it took a lot of effort on his part to keep the secret and his work on Netflix's popular supernatural horror series 'Stranger Things' helped.

"I want to take minute to thank #StrangerThings for training me to keep my big mouth shut. This news has been burning a hole in my lips for weeks now🙃⚔️," he tweeted.

Levy has previously directed Reynolds in science-fiction movies like 'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project'.

Meanwhile, Mangold also commented on the news. He shared a GIF from 'Logan' and in a followup tweet said, "Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!"

Apart from the huge casting news, 'Deadpool 3' also got a release date. Deadpool and Wolverine in comics have always played off well against each other, with the Merc with a Mouth often annoying the hell out of Wolverine, who is more gruff and serious. This should also be fun because Jackman an Reynolds share a great friendship that should translate nicely to the screen (if the film is something like a buddy comedy, that is)

'Deadpool 3' is set to release on September 6, 2024.