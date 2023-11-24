LIVE TV
Daryl Hall plays to packed audience amid legal battle with bandmate John Oates

Updated: Nov 24, 2023

Daryl Hall is currently embroiled in a legal battle that includes a restraining order against his longtime musical and business partner John Oates. 

Daryl Hall played to a packed audience on November 23 at Tokyo Garden Theater in Japan. His concert was filled with Hall & Oates classics. This concert comes at a time when the singer is in the middle of a legal battle that includes a restraining order against his longtime musical and business partner John Oates. 

Hall took to the stage and performed plenty of the duo’s classic hits, including “Out of Touch,” “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” and “Private Eyes.”

Rocker Todd Rundgren also appeared at the show.

Prior to his performance, Daryl Hall had filed an undisclosed complaint against John Oates, as well as a motion for a temporary restraining order, on November 16. The restraining order was granted and is set to go into effect on November 30. 

The former bandmates formed Hall & Oates in 1970 and released their debut album, Whole Oats, in 1972. They had a successful career together and achieved six No. 1 hits, including “Maneater” and “Rich Girl.” 

Hall & Oates also toured together. Their most recent outing being in October 2022.

Zeba Khan

Topics