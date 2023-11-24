John Travolta's own near-death experience was why he worked on The Shepherd

John Travolta had a terrifying experience as he flew a plane in the upcoming release The Shepherd, a short film by Alfonso Cuaron. The short film is set to premiere on Disney + this winter.

Based on Frederick Forsyth’s 1975 novella of the same name, it tells the story of Freddie Hooke (played by Ben Radcliffe), a young Royal Air Force pilot flying home for Christmas across the North Sea. Shortly into the journey his de Havilland Vampire jet suffers total electrical failure, leaving Freddie facing almost certain death. Suddenly a mysterious pilot (played by Travolta) appears in the sky, ready to guide the young man to safety.

John Travolta spoke about the near death-defying experience he experienced in real life in 1992 and how this film brought back those memories. The actor has a real-life pilot’s license. He suffered a near-miss plane crash in 1992, something he has never spoken about before but is ready to talk about now.

John Travolta said, “I actually experienced a total electrical failure, not in a Vampire but in a corporate jet over Washington DC. So when I read [Forsyth’s] book, it resonated even more because of this experience I had personally had. I knew what it felt like to absolutely think you’re going to die.” This happened when John Travolta was piloting from Florida to Maine for Thanksgiving.

He added, “I had two good jet engines but I had no instruments, no electric, nothing. And I thought it was over. And then as if by a miracle, we descended as per the rules to a lower altitude. I saw that Washington DC monument and identified that Washington National Airport was right next to it and I made a landing just like [Freddie] does in the film.”

On the short film, John said that the film captures Freddie’s horror “beautifully”. “He captured that despair when you think you’re actually going to die. And I had my family on board and I said ‘This is it, I can’t believe I’m gonna die in this plane.’”