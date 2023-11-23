Jamie Foxx, Cuba Gooding Jr, Axl Rose, face sexual assault lawsuits amid New York's legal shift

A tidal wave of sexual assault lawsuits is hitting Hollywood as high-profile figures including Axl Rose, Cuba Gooding Jr, Jamie Foxx, and Jimmy Iovine face legal action just before the deadline to file claims under New York's Adult Survivors Act. This law temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on sexual misconduct claims for a year, offering survivors a unique opportunity to seek justice.

Axl Rose accused of violent assault

Former model Sheila Kennedy has filed a lawsuit accusing Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose of raping her in 1989. The complaint details a violent encounter where Rose allegedly trapped Kennedy in his hotel room and forcibly assaulted her, causing long-lasting emotional and professional damage to the former actress and model.

Cuba Gooding Jr faces renewed legal challenges

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr, previously charged in 2019 for groping and forcibly kissing three women, is now facing lawsuits from two accusers, Jasmine Abbay and Kelsey Harbert. They seek damages for emotional distress and lost wages, among other claims, stemming from Gooding Jr.'s alleged misconduct. Jamie Foxx accused of groping incident

In a separate case, Jamie Foxx is accused of groping a woman in 2015 at Catch in New York City. The anonymous accuser claims Foxx cornered her and engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior, leading to allegations of assault and battery. The legal action also targets Catch for negligent supervision.

Jimmy Iovine summoned over 2007 assault allegations

While not officially sued yet, music mogul Jimmy Iovine has received a summons related to an anticipated sexual assault accusation from 2007 when he was the CEO of Interscope Records. A Jane Doe plaintiff alleged multiple instances of sexual abuse and forcible touching, seeking justice for the harm suffered.

The growing impact of the Adult Survivors Act

The Adult Survivors Act has empowered survivors to come forward and seek justice for past sexual misconduct, allowing them to bypass previously restrictive statutes of limitations. This legal window has resulted in a surge of high-profile lawsuits against figures like Sean "Diddy" Combs, L.A. Reid, Neil Portnow, and now, Axl Rose, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jamie Foxx, and Jimmy Iovine.

Concerns and criticisms

While survivors and advocates commend the Adult Survivors Act for providing a platform for justice, critics, including a spokesperson for legendary comedian Bill Cosby, express concerns about potential abuse of these legal provisions.