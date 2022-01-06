Covid Update: Whoopi Goldberg to return to show 'The View' post recovery

Happy news for ‘The View’ fans as original host Whoopi Goldberg seems to have recovered and is rumoured to join moderator duties from coming Monday.

Updating her fans on the Covid quarantine situation as she battled with the virus and the after effects of contracting it, Whoopi shared a video of herself wearing a t-shirt that read “Over It” suggesting that she has recovered fully.

Watch the video below:

CHECKING IN WITH WHOOPI ❤️ After testing positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough case over the holidays, our @WhoopiGoldberg joins us live from home to tell us how she's doing and shares that she plans to return to #TheView on Monday! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/I0wdGt9Jyd — The View (@TheView) January 5, 2022 ×

Whoopi Goldberg is expected to join as moderator on the ABC daytime talk show. She told co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and guest co-host Yvette Nicole Brown that she missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after coming into contact with someone who had Covid.

Also read: John Mayer tests COVID-19 positive, bows out of upcoming event

Whoopi is seemingly doing well as she said she remains isolated within her home from other family members, and has passed the time listening to audiobooks and eating “good food.”

Also read: Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads