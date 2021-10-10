Christina Ricci, The Addams Family star, marries hairdresser Mark Hampton

Hollywood actor Christina Ricci has tied the knot with celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton, she announced on social media.

The actor shared the news on Instagram alongside wedding photos of herself and the 37-year-old hairstylist. "Mr. and Mrs," she captioned the post.

Hampton also posted about their relationship and the wedding, writing, "Just married."

Interestingly, Ricci, 41, had announced just two months ago that she is expecting her second child.

Christina Ricci had filed for divorce from her now former husband James Heerdegen in July after nearly seven years of marriage. She cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split. The former couple is parents to son Freddie.

