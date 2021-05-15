Chris Hemsworth looks hilarious in his version of 'Thor Love and Thunder' poster

For months now, Chris Hemsworth and Taika Watiti has been busy working together for the fourth instalment of the Thor movie, 'Thor: Love and Thunder'



Hemsworth recently took to his Instagram account and shared a rare new “budget poster” for his forthcoming movie jokingly saying how makers have squeezed the budget.



"They really squeezed the budget for the official Thor Love & Thunder poster but the message is clear, plenty of love and plenty of thunder. Album drops soon…again… 💗⚡️ @taikawaititi @marvelstudios #thorloveandthunder.”

The poster features Hemsworth with the Thor long blonde wig and a cap reading 'Thor: Love and Thunder' with movie helmer Taika Watiti next to him wearing a pair of trendy sunglasses.



The film also stars Christian Bale as the main antagonist in addition to Natalie Portman taking the mantle of female Thor (character Jane Foster) and obviously the original Thor, Chris Hemsworth reprising his role.



The whole Hollywood team is in Sydney to film the fourth instalment of Thor, which is due to hit cinemas in 2022.