China selects 'Leap' for Oscars 2021 International Feature Film category submission

China has picked Peter Chan’s biographical sports drama ‘Leap’ as its submission for Best International Feature Film category for Oscars 2021.

‘Leap’ follows the travails and triumphs of China's women's national volleyball team over a period of more than 40 years.

In the film, Gong Li stars as legendary player-turned-coach Lang Ping, a member of the Chinese squad that won a Gold Medal over the United States at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. As a coach, she would later lead the Chinese team to gold medal glory at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The cast of Chinese Oscar submission ‘Leap' also features 10 out of the 12 Olympic Gold medalists from China's 2016 team appearing as themselves. Chinese leading man Huang Bo co-stars as Chen Zhonghe, who coached China's team from 2001-2009.

It is produced by Lian Ray Pictures and Huanxi Media.

‘Leap’ was originally scheduled to release during China's usually lucrative Lunar New Year holiday in January, but it was pushed because of the pandemic.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on March 13, 2021. The Oscars 2021 winners' ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 25.

