BTS: Jin has hilarious response to fan asking Jimin for marriage

It’s quite unique what BTS has -- their bond and camaraderie. As ARMY continues to shower the K pop group with love, the members interact on a regular basis with them leaving netizens in awe of them even more. Now, when a fan proposed one member for marriage, another gave a hilarious response.

We are talking about a marriage proposal for Jimin that got a reply from Jin. In a post, a fan wrote, “Woah.. jimin is so handsome/good looking..?? he’s exactly my type.. Jimin, will you marry me..?!!” But Jin disappointed the fan and replied with 'No'.

While a user wrote, “I don’t know if I should cry or laugh,” another netizen tweeted, “This was such a classic and funny reply!”

See some of the funny responses here:

weverse 211113 @bts_twt



op: woah.. jimin is so handsome/good looking..?? he’s exactly my type

..jimin, will you marry me..?!!



seokjin: no

As for their music, BTS is gearing up for their first in-person concert post pandemic, which is set to take place on November 27 and 28 at California’s SoFi Stadium. The concert is titled, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’.

