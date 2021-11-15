'Red Notice' records biggest opening day in Netflix history

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot starrer ‘Red Notice’ has been a major winner for Netflix after the film recorded the biggest opening day on the streamer. The hit film has earned the most on its opening day.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice debuted on Netflix this weekend after rolling out in select theaters the week before. Red Notice follows FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson) as he teams up with wily art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) to track down an even more notorious thief (Gadot).

Sharing with fans the massive response to their film, both Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson took to social media. Reynolds congratulated the team and wrote, "Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version)." Meanwhile, Johnson posted a video sharing his amazement at the achievement and thanking fans for making it happen. Read Dwayne Johnson's interview here

Meanwhile, currently the Chris Hemsworth-starring ‘Extraction’ remains the biggest Netflix movie of all time.

Read Red Notice review here