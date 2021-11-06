I want to work in a Bollywood movie: Dwayne Johnson during Red Notice promotions

Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in ‘Red Notice’ along with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.Busy promoting his film, The Rock spoke about his interest in Bollywood and Indian cinema as such.

Speaking to India Today on why he chose to work in Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson said, “I like the originality of the story. There’s a surprise in the movie that really caught my attention. My criteria for selecting films these days are asking two questions - am I going to love making the movie and are the people going to love the movie? Red Notice checked those boxes.”

Dwayne also talked about knowing Ryan Reynolds for 20 years and having great chemistry with him. He said that things turned out to be better than he had expected with them and Gal Gadot in Red Notice.

About producing Red Notice, Dwayne said, “As a producer, you shoulder up with the studio and other producers. We didn’t set out to make the biggest movie in Netflix history, but here we are. What we can do is deliver a great movie. When we talk about pressure, I will take that on because I have confidence in the people.”

Interestingly, he also spoke about Bollywood and said, “I would love that. I’ve always said that. I would love to figure out whatever the pathway is. I’ve felt there should be some more connective tissue between Hollywood and Bollywood. Especially when so many of our releases are not just theatrical, but they are on streaming platforms as well, where there’s so much more opportunity. There has to be a way to converge.”

The Rock talked about his connection with India too. “There were a couple of tours in which we were planning to go to India during my professional wrestling days, but it fell through for whatever reason. I was looking forward to that because my friends - The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin - would come back from India and say you must go there because we had the greatest time and the crowd was crazy," he said.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice will premiere on Netflix on November 12.