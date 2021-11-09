Exclusive: Dwayne Johnson- Shooting 'Red Notice' during COVID-19 was challenging, but we rallied together

Multi-budget film ‘Red Notice’ witnesses the coming together of three of the biggest stars of Hollywood—Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot—and the audience couldn’t be more excited to see them participate in a cross-continent heist. But, shooting for the same wasn’t as glamourous as it seems.

“How was the experience working together, I thought it was great. You know, we wanted to make a great movie. And I think a lot of times with something like this, the content of the script really will dictate, a lot of times what the set is going to feel like. And so the movie is big. It's fun, it's ambitious, as Gal has said, with some twists and turns and surprises, and we had a great time. We also had to buckle down because we shot it during COVID, so that was very challenging. But we all rallied together, including our crew of about a thousand crew members, and we made the best movie we could,” Dwayne Johnson told WION exclusively during an entry-via-invite-only Asia press conference for the film.

When asked what made the action sequences of ‘Red Notice’ extra special for him, the megastar said, “I think what makes them special and Red Notice is their intention, and we really intend to try our best to raise the bar with our action sequences. We are all no stranger to action from Gal with everything she's done in her career. Myself, Ryan, too, as well. So to try and raise the bar in action sequences is not easy to do. It's challenging. It's difficult because there's a lot of great action out there and a lot of great action storytelling. So it was our intention. I think that really separates us, but also to try to thread the needle of great action with a little bit of levity in every piece of the action.

That's why you'll see in our movie as heightened as intense as our action sequences are. There's a lot of great comedy and a lot of style to style that it looks so beautiful.”

Dwayne Johnson has also been asked about featuring in an Indian movie, to which he replied, “I have not been offered one in the past, but I would love that. And you know, I, as I would like, we talked about this the other day when there's like two big cultures in terms of entertainment, it's coming out of Bollywood and Hollywood. There should be more crossover. So I think that would be really cool. Absolutely. And I'm well aware.”

'Red Notice' streams on Netflix from November 12.

