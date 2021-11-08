Exclusive: Gal Gadot- I said yes to 'Red Notice' for its ambitious script, and Dwayne Johnson!

In what is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2021, cross-country heist flick 'Red Notice' has glitz, glamour and a very attractive pair of con artists wrestling for the title of being the world's greatest art thieves: Gal Gadot, and the other one being Ryan Reynolds.

In a recent exclusive, entry-per-invite-only press conference with the Asian media--which WION was a part of--global star Gal Gadot admitted that, yes, it is good to be bad (in a movie, that is!), explained why the thought of dancing next to Dwayne Johnson was terrifying and revealed that Johnson was actually more interested in playing her role in the movie.

"Dwayne!" Gal Gadot exclaimed to WION's question about her main motivation behind taking up 'Red Notice'. "No, but to be honest. Rawson Marshall Thurber, our wonderful director and writer. When he first pitched me the idea for the movie, I was blown away by the ambitiousness and how surprising the story is. And I was also very intrigued to be able to play a character who's a bit different than what I usually used to do," she further told WION, exclusively.



This big-budget movie marks Gal Gadot's first collaboration with director Rawson Marshall Thurber. So when Hauterfly India--whose question had overlapped with other international media outlets--asked about her first-time working experience with Thurber, she replied, "Amazing. He is such a sweetheart."



"I'll tell you the truth. I was a bit nervous at the beginning just because, you know DJ is a giant man and I have feet down there, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen. And I kept telling DJ, we're going to practice, we're going to rehearse. And he was super cool, kept on calming me down and saying, don't worry, this is going to be great. And of course, that just made me more nervous. But then he showed up, and this guy is a freaking ballerina. I don't know how it works with like physics rules and all that, but he had, he's so talented and such a good dancer. And it was so much fun to shoot the scene with you," added the 'Wonder Woman' star while elaborating on the difficult aspect of her creative collaboration on 'Red Notice'.

Another Indian media outlet, Pop Diaries, asked Gadot about that one piece of item she would steal from her co-stars--both Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds--if she could? The actress laughed, and said, "If I could steal one thing from D.J.. Yeah, it would be. Is there??Such a.. I'm so slow today. It's just like I would steal your. I would steal his... I don't know. I wouldn't want... OK, so I'll go cheesy as well, yeah. If I could steal anything from Dwayne The Rock Johnson, a.k.a. DJ, I would steal his smile."



The banter went on throughout the 25-minute long press con wherin Gal Gadot also talked the rise of 'Squid Game', among other Korean entertainment entities, trhat has gained global prominence and said that she is happy to see such interesting work coming out of Korea.

'Red Notice' streams on Netflix from November 12.