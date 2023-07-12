Britney Spears set to release tell-all memoir The Woman in Me in October

Pop star Britney Spears is all set to release her tell-all memoir titled The Woman in Me very soon. It will be released on October 24 and will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. The cover of the book was also unveiled. It shows a topless Spears looking sideways at the camera, arms folded. Beside her, on a stark black background is her name and the title of the book. Jennifer Bergstrom, Senior Vice President and Publisher at Gallery Books, said while speaking to People magazine how Britney's powerful testimony delivered in a public courtroom had an earth-shattering effect, resulting in profound legal transformations and showcasing her remarkable resilience and courage.

She affirmed that Britney's memoir will carry a comparable influence, making it the publishing sensation of the year. She further expressed immense pride in their role in facilitating Britney's long-awaited opportunity to share her narrative.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last," said Bergstrom. Who is Britney Spears? Spears was born on December 2, 1981, in McComb, Mississippi, and raised in Kentwood, Louisiana. Spears began her career as a child star, appearing on the television show The Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s. She rose to fame as a pop singer in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as 'Baby One More Time', 'Oops!... I Did It Again,' and 'Toxic.' She has sold over 150 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy.

While Spears has been celebrated for her music, style, and iconic music videos, she has also faced intense scrutiny and criticism from the media and public owing to her immense popularity.

Also Read: Oppenheimer first reactions: Christopher Nolan film is 'immersive', 'stunning' and 'incredible' Britney Spears' conservatorship Britney Spears' memoir will be much-awaited by her legions of adoring fans. It was a fan-led campaign, called #FreeBritney, that resulted in a renewed push to end her court-mandated and involuntary conservatorship and raised awareness about the issue. Under the conservatorship, which lasted from 2008 to 2021, her personal and financial affairs were controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

The conservatorship had been put in place due to her alleged mental health issues. She was freed of the conservatorship in November 2021 by a judge. The judge's decision came after a long legal battle initiated by Spears, who had publicly criticised the conservatorship in court hearings, claiming it was abusive, exploitative, and deprived her of her basic human rights.

The decision also allowed Spears to regain control over her finances, career, personal decisions, and medical treatment, which had previously been managed by her father and a team of court-appointed professionals.

