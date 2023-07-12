Oppenheimer first reactions: Christopher Nolan film is 'immersive', 'stunning' and 'incredible'

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer recently had its world premiere in Paris, and the first reactions have surfaced on social media sites. And boy, are they positive. Thus far, the buzz suggests the latest Nolan joint should be the blockbuster of the summer. Fronted by Cillian Murphy, the film explores the life of the titular theoretical physicist and the so-called 'father of the atomic bomb'. The event at the centre of the movie is the Trinity test, by which the first atomic weapon was successfully tested. Also in the cast are Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Here are some of the reviews of Oppenheimer: Oppenheimer social media reactions Happy Sad Confused podcast's Josh Horowitz wrote, "OPPENHEIMER is one of if not Nolan’s best work. And that comes from a huge Nolan admirer. I’ve see it twice. Impeccable immersive filmmaking of the highest order. Cillian Murphy gets the role he deserves. In love with Downey’s work. This one demands your attention.” He added praise for Downey: “I’m ready for a full on awards season for @RobertDowneyJr . His work in OPPENHEIMER is STELLAR and the reminder we didn’t need that he’s one of our best actors and movie stars.”

Telegraph's Robbie Collins wrote, "Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else.” He also addressed headline-making revelations that the film would feature nudity and sex scenes, something Nolan has largely avoided: “And for all those who’ve groused about the lack of sex in Christopher Nolan’s earlier work…boy oh BOY, are you getting some sex as only Nolan could stage it in this one.”

Vulture's Bilge Ebiri wrote, "OPPENHEIMER is…incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is ‘fearsome.’ A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way.”

Total Film’s Matt Maytum tweeted, "#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow.” What is Oppenheimer all about? As mentioned above, Nolan's star-studded film follows the life and times of one J Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who is called the "father of the atomic bomb" for his contribution to the Manhattan Project, which led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

Oppenheimer release date Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.

