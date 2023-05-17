Britney Spears documentary reveals she lives in isolation, hints and marital issues

Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship may have ended, but her woes, it seems, are far from over. A new documentary on her life has made shocking claims about the pop star. The film TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Prince of Freedom alleges the 41-year-old singer often isolates herself from other people despite not being under conservatorship.



"When you have a mental illness and you isolate yourself, either you choose to or you have to, that’s not good," psychiatrist Dr Charles Sophy said during the all-encompassing documentary. "It creates a place for you to only react with yourself, you are in your head all the time."



The film also shows other experts weighing their point of view on Spears' behaviour as a compilation of the singer's social media videos plated in the background.



The documentary also claimed that Spears "binge"-sleeps for days while living in "isolation."



"Sometimes she’ll sleep for days. One source called her a ‘binge’-sleeper. She’ll sleep for three days, and then she won’t sleep at all for the next few," an expert can be heard saying in the documentary.



Britney's isolated lifestyle allegedly includes pool time, workouts and reading, according to the documentary. Spears has often shared her "isolation" activities on her social media.



The mother-of-two reportedly hasn’t seen her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, "in well over a year," TMZ producer Katie Hayes claimed.



"By the end of last summer, tensions between them had gotten so bad, the boys weren’t even responding to her texts, and she was furious." They also did not attend Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari in 2022. Britney shares two boys with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.



"Recently, there have been occasional texts between Britney and her kids, so maybe the ice is thawing a bit," TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said.



Last September, Spears took to her Instagram to discuss the messy relationship she has with her sons after Jayden spoke out about his rocky relationship with his famous mother.



Spears could be heard saying in an Instagram video, "With my kids now, making the claims that, ‘She’s not good enough. She wants attention,' Yeah, I do want to be heard, and I'm angry… But I'm afraid to inform you guys, I'm not willing to see you until I feel valued."



Britney's marriage with Sam Asghari in trouble?