Britney Spears says Justin Timberlake cheated on her with 'another celebrity'

Britney Spears has revealed a lot about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her upcoming memoir, The Women in Me. A day after the bombshell revelation that she aborted the baby with Justin, it was revealed that Justin was the one who cheated on Spears with ''another celebrity.''



As per TMZ, Spears claims in her book that Timberlake cheated on her with ''another celebrity.'' However, the pop star has refrained from sharing the name of the actress with whom Justin allegedly went out.

Britney Spears 'aborted baby' with Justin Timberlake.



Ahead of the release of her memoir, Britney revealed that she underwent abortion because her beau Justin at the time didn’t want to be a

father.



She wrote, "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way

too young."

Britney Spears: The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood



Justin and Britney were one of the most talked-about couples of their generation. They dated for a brief period of time, from early 1999 until 2002. The couple decided to end their relationship in 2002 after four years of dating, and things ended quite abruptly.

